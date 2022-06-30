By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Fish aren’t the only creatures swimming in Mineral Springs Lake in Peebles. This week, a fawn decided to take a little dip, and lifeguard, Marisa Moore, made sure the little one safely returned to solid ground.

Moore shared that she was fixing the inflatable water obstacle course with her coworkers. She stated, “One of our coworkers yelled from the top that there was an animal in the water. So, I looked over and saw it was a fawn.” She continued, “It’s instinct to go help the fawn, so I got a hold of it. I honestly didn’t think fawns could swim like that, so I grabbed hold of it and took it outside of the swim area.” Moore explained that her family raises deer at Brush Creek Monsters, and she deals with deer every day.

The fawn was safe. In fact, it came back three hours later with its twin. Moore was about to go into life saver mode again when her boss told her, “Let it go – I watched the other one swim across fine.” And that’s precisely what happened – the fawns swam safely to the other side. Still, it’s nice to know if they had run into any distress; Lifeguard Moore was ready and willing to come to the rescue.