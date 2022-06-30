(By Stephen Kelley, From the 1985 People’s Defender Archives)

The Old Zane’s Trace passes within a few hundred feet of the Governor Kirker home in Liberty Township. About a quarter of a mile north of the trace on the Kirker farm is located the Kirker Cemetery. As travelers pass this burning ground on Ohio 136, very few realize the tremendous amount of history that has taken place on this site that is now the final resting place for hundreds.

The Kirkers were, and still are, Presbyterians by faith. When Thomas and Sarah Kirker first settled here in the mid 1790’s, the area was a howling wilderness. The woods teemed with wildlife and the Shawnee were to remain for another decade. Due to this environment and the fact that it was to be a few years before they had very many neighbors, the Kirker’s were compelled to worship as a family in the sanctity of their log constructed home. As time passed, more families of Presbyterian heritage moved into what is now southern Ohio and settled on the lands drained by Eagle Creek, Red Oak Creek and Straight Creek.

By 1796 or ‘97 we find that some of these families had begun traveling to one another’s wilderness homes to hold collective worship services. According to Kirker family history. Thomas and Sarah would lock their children in their log home and then proceed to walk twelve miles through the unbroken wilderness to the Red Oak vicinity (now in Brown County but formally in Adams) where they would worship with the Presbyterians in that area. By 1798 three distinct groupings of Presbyterians had formed: Eagle Creek, Straight Creek and at Red Oak Creek. All three of these groups were small and realized that individually they could not support a pastor. Therefore, on April 1, 1798, the three collectively petitioned the Transylvania Presbytery of Kentucky and “… asked to be taken under the care of Presbytery, and to be known as the congregation of Gilboa.”

This petition was acted upon in a favorable manner and efforts were made to provide licensed ministers to serve this new congregation at least on a part-time basis. Since the three groups that made up the Gilboa church were so geographically widespread, it is most likely the new pastors were compelled to rotate the regularly schedule worship services between the three areas. It is believed that the first two ministers to serve the Gilboa congregation were Richard McNemar and his brother-in-law, John Dunlavy. The Gilboa congregation apparently did not last very long. Within a few months after its official organization, it became fragmented when the Red Oak segment became strong enough to branch off on its own. In late 1798 or early 1799, this body received recognition as a separate congregation and erected a small log house of worship on a terrace overlooking the winding little stream known as Red Oak Creek. The Reverends John Dunlavy and John Finley were the first two pastors at this church.

The Red Oak Presbyterian Church continued to prosper and grow and received James Gilliland as its pastor in 1805. He was a noted Abolitionist and encouraged his congregation to aid runaway slaves as they fled north through southern Ohio. As a result, the Red Oak community became a noted station on the Underground Railroad. Receiving those fugitives who crossed the Ohio River at Ripley. The Red Oak congregation concealed them by day and transferred them northward by night to stations at Russellville and Decatur.