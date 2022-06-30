News Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred on June 30 at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Kirkpatrick Road near Eckmansville Road, Wayne Township, Adams County, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan, operated by Steven Sizemore, age 51, of Winchester, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on Kirkpatrick Road. The Kawasaki operated by Mr. Sizemore failed to negotiate a left curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned, and struck the concrete edge of a landscaped area. The motorcycle again overturned and struck a phone box and utility pole.

Mr. Sizemore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Fire and EMS, and B&M Towing provided assistance at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.