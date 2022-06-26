Jimmy Tolle, 84 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 24, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union, Ohio.

Jimmy was born on February 5, 1938 in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late John and Violet (Setty) Tolle. Jimmy worked in timber. He attended the Peach Mountain Community Church.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, Danny Tolle; his brothers, Chester Tolle, John Tolle and Gary Tolle; and four sisters, Marie Hodge, Pearl Conway, Eunice Burgess, and Shirley Tolle.

He is survived by his wife, Rose (Cluxton) Tolle, whom he married on September 6, 1958. He also leaves five sons, Kevin Tolle of Peebles, Randy (Penny) Tolle of Cherry Fork, Richard (Tyffany) Tolle of Peebles James Tolle of Peebles and Joe (Carissa) Tolle, of North Carolina; and a daughter, Teresa Tolle of North Carolina; as well as four sisters, Juanita Kelly of Piqua, Naomi Snodgrass of Williamsburg, Janet Browning of Batavia and Judy Rogers of West Union. Jimmy will be missed by his 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Kevin Pitts will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.