The West Union United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual 4th of July community picnic and Liberty Cornet Band Concert. The church will be serving grilled hot dogs, sauce, baked beans, chips, homemade cookies, ice cream, ice cold sweet tea and lemonade.

The church is located at 203 E. Mulberry Street, (behind the National Bank), and the picnic will follow the 4th of July parade.. Bring your lawn chair and your appetite and enjoy the concert of marches, patriotic music and more while munching on those grilled hot dogs.

Should there be rain, the Liberty Cornet Bank will perform in the sanctuary and the picnic will be held in the Fellowship Hall downstairs in the church.