Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post #633 and Unit #633 Auxiliary Legion recently administered the Americanism and Government tests to North Adams High School students.

After the test were collected and graded, the winners were announced. A dinner was held in their honor on April 8. They were given certificates and gifts. The two highest scorers were Logan Shupert with a 96 and Alexander Shupert with a 92.

Congratulations to all these students.