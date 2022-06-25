Submitted News

The Adams County Medical Foundation awarded the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship to McKenzie Kirker. McKenzie is currently a senior at Northern Kentucky University and has been accepted into graduate school at Shawnee State University and the University of Cincinnati’s entry level Masters of Occupational Therapy Program. McKenzie stated that she has been surrounded by individuals who help others her whole life. Through them it was instilled in her to help others in every aspect of life. She is currently working a 350-hour internship with OrthoCincy, where she is alongside Occupational and Physical Therapists.

The Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship is a $5,000 award that can follow the student through their educational career up to graduation. The family of Esther Moore Chandler has donated over $100,000 to endow a perpetual scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved Mom. From the invested principal, a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded yearly to support study by Adams Countians in one of the Health Care Sciences.

Mrs. Chandler was born in Scioto County. As a young woman she was involved in the community and church and played sports and softball on organized teams. She was a giver, a dynamic and energetic woman with a generous heart as well as immense strength of character and resolve. She and her husband Joe raised their children and farmed in Tiffin Township until her death in 1957.

Her children, sons Don (Marilyn), Bob (Shirley), Wayne (daughter Mikko) and daughter Carol Sue (Michael), felt the empowerment of her spirit and love in their lives and want her goodness and generosity to be always remembered. The Scholarship is a tribute to her and will be a benefit to Adams Countians for generations to come.

The family has been impressed by the work of the Adams County Medical Foundation and the generous gifts given by other families in memory of Drs. Ashley, Stevens and Mathias, and decided that the Foundation would be the perfect trustee for the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship.

The Adams County Medical Foundation is very pleased to offer scholarships to our community. As of this year, the Foundation has awarded 19 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $33,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. The Adams County Medical Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 organization with a local board of directors.