(By Stephen Kelley- From The People’s Defender, 1985)

In 1875 Captain George S. Kirker with his wife Mary, moved from the old Kirker homestead on Eagle Creek to Manchester. They made their river settlement their home for the remainder of their lives, George dying in 1879 and Mary surviving until 1887. Upon their departure from the farm, the old stone house was occupied by their son William C. and his wife Julia McClanahan. William eventually became co-owner of the property sharing possession with his older brother Charles E.

These two brothers proved to be a successful partnership in more than just farming. In the 1870’s they had gone together and founded what eventually became known as the Kirker Hardware on Second Street in Manchester. Full ownership of the hardware business eventually passed to Charles whereas William took full possession of the old family farm. William C. Kirker followed in his father’s footsteps and continued to operate the farm as a successful grain and stock enterprise. Also, like his father and grandfather before him, William was widely respected for his sound judgment and was often sought out to help settle disputes among his neighbors and friends. According to Kirker family history, many times William held Court in the little Kirker Covered Bridge which still stands just north of the farm. Although he held no official title, his decisions rendered in this most unusual courtroom were accepted as law among the litigants.

Following William’s death in 1921, the Kirker homestead was acquired and occupied by his son, Charles S. Kirker. Representing the fourth generation of the family to call the old stone house his home, Charles continued the tradition of his progenitors and made farming his primary vocation. He and his wife, Isa Dora Bissinger, lived together in the old homestead for over four decades, Isa Dora passing away in 1965 and Charles in 1970. Today, the old Kirker home is occupied by the fifth generation of the Kirker family.

Since 1870 this historic landmark has been owned by Charles S. Kirker II son of Charles and Isa Dora. With his wife, the former Jean Hawk, Charles has beautifully and tastefully restored his ancestral home making it one of the truly outstanding historical showplaces of Ohio’s “Southland”. Charles and Jean’s children and grandchildren now reside on lands adjoining the old homestead and represent the sixth and seventh generations of the Kirker family to make Adams County their home.

Pictured is the Kirker home as it appears today, featuring the large two-story frame addition built in 1859 by Captain George S. Kirker. Also shown is William C. Kirker, third owner of the Kirker homestead. (Used courtesy of Charles S. Kirker II)