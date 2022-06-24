By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

We’ve experienced some unseasonably hot temperatures for June this week and it looks like it’s going to continue. According to www.ready.gov, “In extreme heat your body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature, which can lead to death. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.”

Treehugger.com offers the following tips to stay safe and healthy in the heat.

• Hydrate. Drink plenty of fluids, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or lots of sugar.

• Dress. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Consider wearing cotton, which absorbs extra moisture and helps your body cool down.

• Rest. Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours when it’s cooler. Rest often in shady areas. Don’t overexert yourself. Your body will tell you when it’s time to take a break, so listen.

• Slather. Wear sunscreen, sunglasses, and a loose-fitting hat. Sunburn can impact your body’s ability to cool off and can contribute to dehydration.

• Eat light. Eat small, light meals, and eat more often. Heavy meals add more heat as your body works harder to digest them.

• Friendship. Use the buddy system when working or exercising in the heat. Don’t leave pets outside or in cars. Check on people you know who are sick or elderly; they are most likely to have problems from the heat.

• Get wet. If you know you’re going to be outside for a while, soak your shirt, hat or a towel in cold water and use it to keep cool outside. This works whether you’re gardening or hiking. Just use the hose or a nearby creek to keep wet.

Enjoy the outdoors but know your limits and heed any warning signs your body gives you. Let’s be careful out there!