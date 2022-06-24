By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Enjoy a relaxing day on the water exploring the beautiful Ohio Brush Creek for the second annual Adams County Paddlefest on June 25. Registration begins at 9 a.m., price – $20. This two-mile paddle starts at 10 a.m. from the SR 248 Bridge Access to the SR 125 Bridge Access. Kayak rental available through MoonDoggie LIVERee (513-713-5874). Free shuttle is available to get you from the parking area to the launch site. Watch for signs. For more information, please contact Holly Johnson at (937) 544-5151.

As we age, our bodies do not adjust as well to high temperatures, humidity, or sudden changes as they did when we were younger. Plus, chronic health conditions and the medications we take to treat them can change how our bodies respond to heat. Common types of heat-related illnesses that affect older adults include:

· Heat cramps are Muscle cramps, most often in the legs, caused by not drinking enough to replace fluids and nutrients lost to sweating

· Heat exhaustion is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by not enough fluids, hot environments and high body temperatures.

· Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition caused when the body is unable to regulate its own internal temperature in a hot and humid environment.

Extremely hot days are severe weather. When high temperatures are in the forecast, follow these tips to protect yourself or older loved ones from heat-related illness:

· Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages.

· Wear lightweight clothing.

· Rest frequently.

· Seek an air-conditioned environment.

· Remain indoors during the hottest part of the day.

· Avoid strenuous activity when it is hot.

· Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.

Learn to recognize the symptoms of heat-related illness. These include: weakness, lightheadedness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, headache, unusual skin temperature, disorientation. If you or a loved one have any of these symptoms, move to a cooler place and seek medical attention immediately.

If you or a loved one are not able to keep your home a safe and comfortable temperature during very hot days, go somewhere cool where you can stay a few hours. This could be a restaurant, movie theater, shopping mall, senior center, public library, a friend or loved one’s home, or other similar location. Dial 2-1-1 or contact your area agency on aging to ask about available cooling centers in your community.

Just A Thought: “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance.” ~Dave Barry, “25 Things I Have Learned in 50 Years,” Dave Barry Turns 50, 1998, davebarry.com