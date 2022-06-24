By Julia McCane Knox

Make a splash at Family Programs this Summer! Create a Button Fish Craft at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Families can design and make a Sea Monster Craft using miscellaneous crafting supplies at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. Create Sand Slime and learn about polymers at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. In addition, make a Jellyfish in a Bottle Fidget Toy at the West Union Library on Thursday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Enjoy weekly movies on Mondays at the West Union Library. Watch “Lilo and Stitch” at the West Union Library on Monday, June 27 at 3 p.m. Additionally, create a boat from recycled materials at home and boat-in as you watch Disney/Pixar’s “Luca” on Friday, July 8 at the Peebles Library at 2 p.m. The person with the best boat will win a prize. Additionally, watch Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 28 at the Manchester Library at 1:30 p.m.

Read beyond the beaten path with Hoopla Digital. Check out Hoopla’s nature-themed content, including e-books, audiobooks, and e-zines that you can access from either your browser or mobile app. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. To utilize this free resource, all you need is your library card and PIN. Visit our E-Library at adamscolibrary.org for more information.

If you are looking for a new job or want to learn career skills, go to our website, and click on “Online Resources” to visit Ohio Means Jobs. Search by job title, skill, or company to find a job that is suitable for you. Sign up and create a profile to receive alerts on new jobs. This service tailors the experience to fit your needs with articles, resources, job recommendations, and tools sent to you. With a profile, you can even save and report your progress. Lastly, you can find funding for training, plan for college, practice interview skills, and measure your workplace skills with WorkKeys. Take a guided tour to get started.

Wanting to research your family history? Check out the Genealogy page on our website. Conveniently located in one place, you can find contact information, hours of operation, and other pertinent details for the Adams County Genealogical Society as well as a list of all the online databases that will assist you in your research. For example, connect to your past and discover answers to your story by exploring your family tree. Check out Heritage Quest, a genealogy research source that lets you search the Federal Census from 1790 to 1940. With this source, you have access to archives and books, Revolutionary War records, Freedman’s Bank records, and so much more. To access these resources, go to our website then hover over the “Resources” tab then click “Genealogy.”

For library updates, please check us out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website. If you have any questions stop in or call the library; we are here to serve the community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.