The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on May 24, 2022 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call and Pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present., Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Cheri Rice –Fiscal Officer, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Motion by Jason Francis to make revisions to the minutes on May 10, 2022, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on May 10, 2022 as distributed, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to approve payment of bills submitted, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yea, 1 councilman Randy Brewer abstained bills pertaining to Winchester Wholesale.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1- Kirker is in the process of obtaining quotes for blacktop for in town. The project is coming along good.

2- He is also checking on new stop signs.

3- The water rates were figured up as requested by Donna Young at the last council meeting. Starting in 2023 the Village would still be operating in a small negative fund. We need to start working towards building cash funds. The rates will be based on a 3% percent increase if you reside inside the village which is equivalent to $1.01 increase per monthly bill. If you reside outside of the Village it is being increased to 6% and is equivalent to a $2.11 increase per monthly bill. Donna Young recommends a 3-year period to start and then come back to the table for further discussion. This increase will take effect on the first bill of January 2023. The increase also affects any overages you have after 3,000 gallons and this is for the water bill only.

Randy Brewer asked if the tornado siren has been fixed. Jerry Kirker advised it has not been fixed as of yet. Mary Jane Campbell had some calls on the sewage blowing back up. Jerry Kirker said the problem only affected 3-4 neighbors. Randy Brewer asked how the sidewalk was coming along. Kent Bryan advised him they will be ready to pave by next week. They will be grading and filling in the dirt with seeds, placing from the edge of the road to the path and then onto the bank will get seeded as well. This is all depending on weather conditions.

John R. Lafferty asked about the signs in the cemetery. He advised council they need double signage at this location. Randy Brewer asked if the splash pad is up and running. Jerry Kirker said it is but there is food being thrown onto the pad. They may take the food box out if it continues to be an issue. Mark Brewer told council food is placed there by neighbors. He wanted to know if we still mowed across the street.

Jerry Kirker asked the solicitor Tom Mayes about possibly being able to purchase that property at 30 Logans Lane across from the Municipal Building. He said it would make a nice place for a basketball court. Jason Francis spoke about the stop signs on Market St and inquired about any updates on paperless billing for the water department. Donna Young asked about the mowing and if the $10,000 piece of equipment the Village has for water leaks could be used to generate funds for the Village. Jerry stated no, because all villages help each other out.

Kent Bryan gave an update on the Crackle Project and pump stations. It will be the end of summer before its seeded, cleaned up and completed. Jerry Kirker spoke about going under executive session for purchase of property, bidding on Gabbert/Hale subdivision and OWDA grant money.

Danni Studebaker (WULS) reported 127 runs and 817 this year to date.

Tom Mayes has requested the contract for Brush Creek be given to Danni Studebaker to have it signed. Chief Tim Sanderson reported the Police Department had 1145 calls and 115 citations since the first of the year. Jason Francis discussed having a traffic control cop to increase revenue, even if its only part-time. He also gave the West Union Police Dept a list of 20+ referrals for recruitment. Lafferty asked council if they could use fees and fines to possibly purchase a new cruiser.

J.R Kirker reporter the Fire Department had 27 runs in May and 192 for total for the year.

Solicitor Mayes is currently working on a proposed parking Ordinance for the square, and the private service road in front of McDonalds. John R. Lafferty wanted to know about the easement on the property. Jason Francis asked the Solicitor if he reached out to UDF yet. He replied he has not spoken to anyone yet.

Finance meeting is scheduled for June 14, 2022 at 6 pm. The Solicitor Tom Mayes advised council he will look over the paperwork given to him in regards to the Ohio Attorney General collecting unpaid fees and fines within the village. Cheri Rice, Fiscal Officer, spoke on Resolution 2022-12 Amending the Appropriations for the EMS Fund.

Information was received from The Chamber of Commerce in regards to obtaining a quote for Bureau of Workers Compensation. The budget has been prepared for 2023. It will be ready for review at the next meeting which is June 14, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Motion by Francis to approve Resolution 2022-12 Amending the 2022 Appropriations for the EMS Fund, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Mayor Jason Buda read info given to him from councilman Francis in regards to the Adams County Agriculture Society purchasing land by the fairgrounds. He states they requested a meeting with Jerry Kirker. Kirker stated the easement is right over the left pump station.

Mayor Buda advised council he will be attending the Mayors Association conference with Governor Mike DeWine on June 7 and 8. They discussed reimbursement for his room for the conference. He is 1 of the 15 people that was invited to meet with the Ambassador of Japan. Motion by Jason Francis for the Village to reimburse Mayor Buda total cost for the Mayors Association Conference, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Mayor Buda spoke to council about compensation for police officer Brittany Johnson and he has also received tons of calls about the splash pad. Francis is requesting that Fiscal Officer Cheri Rice reaches out to the Ohio State Auditor’s office in regards to the 2019-2020 audit to see where the process is currently. He wants to work with property owners in getting sidewalks fixed in town, hiring a Zoning Officer and salary for the position. He discussed the Zoning Committee being in the process of working on updating zoning maps, and he mentioned Buckeye Hills Regional Council is having a free seminar. He touched on the subject in regards to the $500 million dollar investment proposal announced in Ohio.

Jerry Kirker told council he received some stop signs from someone, not sure where they came from. Campbell asked about food trucks on the square. Donna Young advised her they set a $25 standard fee for the permit. Campbell asked who was responsible for cleanup concerning the sewage issue that blew up and was there any liability issues. Jerry Kirker told her the Village offers to clean up if this happens. She wanted to know if we were still having an open house at the Waste Water Treatment Plant. No further discussion.

Motion by Mark Brewer to go under executive 121.22G1 for Compensation at 8:36 p.m, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to come out of executive at 9:05 p.m., second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Solicitor Mayes addressed a proposal received for the payment of $3,000 for an easement for a sewage pump station at 54 Hale Drive. Kent Bryan informed the council that all property owners have been requested to donate easements on their property for their lateral connection. This easement is different in that it is for the construction of a pump station that will be visible above ground. The payment for the easement is eligible for project funding and the Village will be able to reimburse its operating fund for the expense. Motion by Jason Francis to pay $3000 for the easement, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Mayes will draft up the agreement between the two parties for documentation.

Finance meeting set for June 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Motion by Mark Brewer to go under executive 121.22G3 Pending or Imminent Litigation at 9:05 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea motion passec. Motion by Lafferty to come out of executive at 9:25 p.m., second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to adjourn meeting at 9:26 p.m., second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.