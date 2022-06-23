By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I’ve always loved the idea of a tent or a treehouse and sleeping outside listening to nature’s pillow talk. As an adult, I’ve grown to enjoy the comfort of a Sealy mattress, indoor plumbing, and room service, but the thought of camping still entices the little girl who played amid the trees, creeks, and railroad tracks and made berry paint for sidewalk art (much to her parent’s chagrin).

In 2005, The National Wildlife Federation started the Great American Backyard Campout to spark an interest in camping among families across the country. This year it is celebrated on June 25. A 2014 doi.gov blog stated, “Just playing in the nature unlocks the childhood curiosity and wonder in all of us, yet many children have had little to no exposure to the outdoors. Whether camping out or having a backyard barbeque, giving children an opportunity to play outside, unstructured, feeds this curiosity, gets them moving, and builds confidence, comfort, and appreciation of the natural world – something that is essential to our well-being.”

Backyard camping may be the perfect vacation in this time of high gas prices. Plus, there is the bonus of a nearby toilet. Here are some fun ideas to make your camping experience a hit: Research some campfire recipes and try something new, grab your smores goodies, and maybe use more than one kind of candy bar. You can plan outdoor games like corn hole, badminton, frisbee, pickleball, or have an adventurous scavenger hunt. Pick up some musical instruments for a campfire singalong or look up some scary ghost stories to tell. And be sure to have plenty of bug spray – those little boogers can ruin an outdoor retreat.

Whether you plan a romantic evening under the stars or a friend or family fest filled with activity – enjoy a backyard campout this weekend. The weather looks like it might be perfect for such an adventure. It might end up being the vacation spot of a lifetime.