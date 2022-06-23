Impromptu hospitality impresses fundraising kayaker

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Taylor Dewey is kayaking the entire Ohio River from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Cairo, Illinois (981 miles), raising money for TeamFox and Parkinson’s Disease research. On one glorious morning in Manchester, Ohio, he is about one-third of the way there.

On Friday, Dewey phoned Dennis and Trish Barnd to inquire about a camping spot. He explained his journey, and the Barnd’s opened their home and offered hospitality. Dewey said, “The little towns I’ve been going through have been great, and the hospitality is amazing. It’s really fun to meet all the nice people along the river. It’s been a great trip.”

Dewey, from Buffalo, New York, raises funds and awareness for Parkinson’s Disease through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. He stated, “Typically, every year, I try to take a month off and go on an adventure, so it’s nice to be able to do something for a worthy cause and simultaneously get out in nature and do something adventurous.” He has also raised funds for Multiple Sclerosis, American Lung Association, and various charities. Dewey explained that the Michael J. Fox Foundation makes fundraising easy by providing participants with a free website. Dewey has raised $2,100 so far. He explained, “My grandmother died of Parkinson’s, and it’s a debilitating, horrible disease. Of all the neuromuscular disorders, they think that Parkinson’s is close to a cure. If they find a cure for Parkinson’s, they might be able to find cures for other similar diseases.”

Dewey is enlisted in the US Navy but is on leave. He was recently stationed in Africa, where he served as the commander of a Maritime Security Task Group in the Horn of Africa. Previously, Dewey had served as the second in command of the base. He stated, “Stressful jobs back-to-back. It’s nice to just detox a little bit from all that.” Dewey’s next assignment is with the State Department in Washington, DC.

It’s remarkable how much “stuff” Dewey’s kayak can carry. He has a tent, camp stove, food, and clothes on board. He even has a pump that purifies his water. Dewey is prepared to camp and sometimes finds another shelter like a recent RV park that welcomed him to sleep in their laundry room. He hasn’t run into much adversity, but there have been some weather challenges along the way. Dewey explained, “Headwinds are deceptively challenging in a kayak because the draft is only two or three inches long. You’re sailing, so if there’s any kind of wind, it takes you.”

Dewey’s enjoying his journey and shared, “It’s challenging. I like pushing my body mentally and physically. It’s challenging mentally to just sit on the water all day, but it’s good for you.” He continued, “Everybody has been nice on the river. Other boaters have been fantastic.” He imparted that many folks are curious if he runs into people trying to mug and rob him. He said, “That’s what you hear about on the news – bad news. But nobody hears about the ones like Dennis and Trish, who let a traveler crash on their couch. You don’t hear the good stuff.”

Trish tells Dewey, “We’re really glad that God brought you our way yesterday.” Dewey notes the natural beauty of Manchester and his gratefulness for the stay. He was glad to hear about MoonDoggie Liveree and getting more people in touch with the river. And then at 8 a.m., Trish hands him a packed lunch and he was back in the kayak and going down the Ohio River – paddling for Parkinson’s.

(To donate, please go to www.fundraise.michaeljfox.org – Paddling for Parkinson’s – Taylor Dewey)