By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When the Manchester Greyhounds boys varsity boys basketball squad takes the court this winter, there will be a new face leading the troops from the sideline, but a familiar face to Adams County basketball fans. Austin Kingsolver is now the head man of the Hounds, entering his ninth year of coaching- one year of junior high at West Union, three years as the JV boys coach at West Union, three years as the varsity coach at West Union (the first of which resulted in a trip to the district tournament), one year as the Manchester JV boys coach, and now ascending to the head job with the Greyhounds.

Kingsolver and his team have had a busy summer, trying to get in as much practice and as much summer competition as possible.

“We have a lot of younger kids with no varsity experience, so if we get them some time in this summer that may allow us to go deeper on our bench when the season comes,” says Kingsolver. “We’re getting better, but I’m trying to install totally new offenses and defenses and that takes time. Defensively, we don’t guard very well but we will improve on that, they’re starting to figure it out.”

The Hounds have been playing in a Monday nigh “league” which saw them battle county rival Peebles twice recently, losing one game by three points and another by seven. “We played Jackson, a Division II school,” said Kingsolver. “We were up one with 15 seconds left and they hit a layup and we missed a shot to win it. We haven’t won a ton this summer but we have competed every time out.”

“We’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and I’ll give them credit, they’ve all been showing up this summer,” added Kingsolver. That’s been the best thing, them showing up.”

This past Monday night, the Greyhounds were in, where they faced the Paint Valley Bearcats as well as the host Blue Jays. Manchester was missing a couple of potential starters in Drew Kennedy and Connor Darnell, but still put up a battle against the physical Bearcats. At the half (of two 15-minutes halves), the Hounds trailed just 27-23, then saw a late rally come up short as they fell 55-44. They rebounded in their second game to defeat Ripley by 20 plus to split the evening.

If Greyhound fans might like to get an early peek at their 2022-23 squad, the Hounds will host a JV/Varsity home scrimmage with Sciotoville East on Wednesday, June 29, scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m.