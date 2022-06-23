By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The last round of local postseason honors were recently dished out as the Southeast Ohio District Softball Coaches Association named its 2022 All-District Softball teams. Nine young ladies from Adams County received All-District recognition, including three who were named to the First Team.

Named to the All-District First Team in Division IV were Peebles senior Marisa Moore, who had already been named the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the year, Manchester junior Emilee Applegagte and Lady Hounds’ freshman Rylie Young, both of whom helped to lead the Manchester squad to the Division IV district championship game.

Also in Division IV, there were five locals who were named to the All-District Second Team- from sectional champion Peebles, senior Lanie Johnston, junior Baylie Johnston and sophomore Caydence Carroll. Rounding out the county’s Second Team honorees were another pair of Manchester Lady Hounds, senior Hannah Hobbs and sophomore Kameyl Carter.

The only Division III player from the county to be honored was North Adams senior Kaylee Tumbleson, who was named to the All-District Second Team.