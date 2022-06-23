Submitted News

Community support continues to grow for the Messianic Refuge, a homeless shelter in Winchester, Ohio. On Saturday June 11, members of the W3CU (Winchester Church of Christ in Christian Union) brought more than 45 members to paint, erect partitions and do other improvements to the shelter located in an old hanger at the Adams County Airport.

Chris Johnson, lead pastor at W3CU, said “We are honored to help the Messianic Refuge on our community outreach day. We realize they are providing a much needed service for our neighbors in our community and are thrilled to be a part of the good work they are doing here”

The Messianic Refuge established in 2018, began with a mission to provide a range of social services to veterans who suffered from mental health disorders. While engaging with the community, it was discovered that a large number of veterans and other individuals in the area were experiencing homelessness. The Messianic Refuge responded quickly and in January 2022, a 24-hour emergency crisis shelter was established.

“We couldn’t be more thankful to W3CU for their generous gift,” said Roy Clifford, Messianic Refuge volunteer. “We know with the current economic conditions the number of homeless in Adams County is going to increase exponentially, so not only is this gift needed and appreciated, the timing is truly a blessing. Responding to an urgent community need with little planning time, initially the shelter consisted of just the open hanger with cots, and no division between the men, women and children. Now, thanks to the support of the community and in particular W3CU, the sleeping quarters are separated and residents are able to have some privacy. We believe in horning the inherent dignity within all people and our new setup supports that belief.”

Over 70,000 Ohio residents experience homelessness each year, Considering the complex and unique features in rural Adams County and the scattered and hidden nature of homelessness, exact numbers are especially hard to measure and thus address. However, the Department of Urban Development estimates that almost 10% of those who live in rural poverty will become homeless. That would leave more than 600 people a year homeless in Adams County.

About Messianic Refuge: The Messianic Refuge designed to increase self-sufficiency and break the cycle of poverty provides shelter, extensive case management, as well as basic care to it’s residents. TMessianic Refuge has a current capacity of 26 and anticipates serving around 300 individuals a year with the average length of stay between 4-6 weeks. The organizational goal is to ensure residents exit the shelter with not only permanent housing, but also armed with the tools needed to successfully maintain their stability.

For more information or how you can help call (513) 470-7056 or email roy@rayofhopefranklin.com.