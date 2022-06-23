The Landing at Brush Creek is county’s newest venue

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Described as “a magical place where your dreams come to land”, the latest venue held its grand opening on Wednesday, June 15. The Landing at Brush Creek, located at 1805 Waggoner Riffle Road, is now open for weddings, private parties, adventurous get-aways, and corporate events. A nice crowd gathered at the venue last week for the grand opening/launch of the venue owned by Kirk and Sherry Larson.

Perhaps by accident or perhaps just by fate, the Larsons ended up here in Adams County and are now getting the opportunity to make one of their dreams come true.

“This has been Sherry’s dream, to have a wedding venue, for as long as she can remember,” Kirk Larson told the crowd assembled at last week’s launch. “This is a big deal for us, it’s going to be a great experience.”

“It was actually my son and his sister-in-law who told us we needed to look at this place,” Sherry said at the launch party. “Our daughter Blake saw the place and immediately asked us to build her a treehouse, but thanks to everyone who has been a part of this journey so far.”

” When Kirk and I returned from our two years in Canada, we were confident that we would live as planned at our home in North Carolina ,” Sherry says. “Then COVID hit and Kirk lost his ability to travel internationally, thus ending his work contract. We spent six weeks with our ‘grand girls’ (who live in the Cincinnati area) and we knew we wanted to be near them full-time.”

“Kirk always wanted a farm, he loves to hunt and fish and cutting wood has always been his stress release. He had planned to continue consulting, but farm life took over and he’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him. My background is in ministry and counseling and I had dreamed of a place where we could settle down and gather with folks, break bread, and enjoy the fellowship. Jesus and his momma knew what a big deal it was to throw a nuptials party with your friends. Weddings are the ultimate celebration.”

When the Larsons arrived in Adams County, the first call Sherry made was to the county’s Director of Economic Development, Holly Johnson. “Holly has been a great supporter and faithful friend. She made us feel completely welcome and a part of the community. It was serendipitous to be embraced and accepted so readily. Holly listened intently to our wishes from our vision for the Landing at Brush Creek to the boards and committees where we felt we would be an asset.”

“The Landing at Brush Creek is the real deal and so are its owners, Kirk and Sherry Larson,” said Johnson. “The true entrepreneur is a doer, not only a dreamer. Because to be able to launch a business, any entrepreneur should dream it, think it through, before executing it. And that is exactly what Sherry Larson has done at The Landing, with the support and help from her wonderful family and friends. Sherry has taken a slice of Adams County and has transformed this location into a fabulous venue with breathtaking views and the most imaginable amenities.”

If the name “Sherry Larson” sounds familiar to readers, well it should. Her bylines have covered the front pages of the Defender for the last few months.

“Taking the reporter’s job for the People’s Defender was one of my best decisions,” Sherry adds. “I work with the greatest bunch of people and never dread going into the office. Former reporter Ashley McCarty was so supportive and helped make the transition smooth. She is always ready to help.”

Also in attendance at the launch was Adams County Common Pleas Court Judge Brett Spencer.

“On occasion, high expectations are somehow exceeded, and that was exactly what occurred for those of us fortunate enough to attend the Launch of Landing at Brush Creek,” said Spencer. ” The innovative minds of Sherry and Kirk Larson, as well as their talented children, to incorporate the awe inspiring natural beauty of the foothills of Adams County, with the subtle infusion of modern technology, has resulted in another incredible wedding venue in Adams County. We are fortunate indeed that the Larsons chose Adams County to locate their dream of a wedding venue, where our county will undoubtedly gain further positive exposure and tourism, all due to the commitment and attention to detail by the Larsons.”

Though Kirk and Sherry are the ones living on the property, the opening and launch of The Landing at Brush Creek was certainly a family affair.

“Our son Anthony, his wife Jessica, and our daughter Blake and her partner Colleen have shared their time and talents in helping us achieve a dream that has sometimes been a bit challenging,” Sherry said. “Numerous friends and family from Belmont County, Columbus, and North Carolina have contributed to this venture.”

“The community launch was terrific!”, Sherry continued. “What can you say when you have a house filled with such delightful and diverse friends? I think we smiled the entire night. Yes – it was blistering hot – but hey – I asked God for no rain, and He delivered – He just happens to have a sense of humor! We were overwhelmed with everyone’s kindness. This place we have landed envelopes humanity with land and is not as much about commodity as it is community.”

To contact The Landing at Bursh Creek, call (614) 915-4979.