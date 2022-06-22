Michael H. “Buckwheat” James, 52 years of age, of Winchester, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Buckwheat was born on December 7, 1969, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of the late Annette James. Besides his mother, Buckwheat was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Richard Caplinger.

Buckwheat is survived by his life partner, Missy Merritt of Winchester. He also leaves a daughter, Bethany Merritt of Winchester; and a son, Brent James of Lebanon, Ohio.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Ken Howard will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Winchester, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Adams County Humane Society. Checks may be mailed to Humane Society of Adams County, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home