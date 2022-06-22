Ellen Archer, 80 years of New Vienna, passed away on Friday June 17, 2022.

She was born in Highpoint, North Carolina on January 20, 1942, the daughter of the late. Edgar Lewis and Grace (Jackson) Royals. Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Gerald Archer on December 13, 2016; sister, Dorothy Owens; and brothers, Walter and Cooter Royals.

Ellen is survived by her sons, Michael (Joni) Archer of Simpsonville, Kentucky, Kevin (Jaimee) Archer of Hillsboro and Brian (Nancy) Archer of Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Bobbi Ann Archer, Joshua (Rachel) Michael Archer and Dakota Lee Archer; sister, Frances “Babe” (Stanley) Boullion of Texas; nieces and nephews, Darren and Darrel Boullion, Steve Owens, Cheryl Holloman, Teresa (Kent) Sawyer and Kenny Owens; and special friends, Betty Gray, LeAnn Davis, Jo Ann Howsman, Maggie Couch and Mike Gast.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 24, 2022 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Auburn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the Thompson Funeral Home.