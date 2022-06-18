Fancy Free Cloggers keep the art alive

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Do you want to learn how to clog? Fancy Free is a clogging dance studio at 14593 State Route 41 in West Union, and they offer lessons to prospective clog dancers. Owner Evie Poe said, “We just have a great time. It’s an opportunity not only to dance but to be with other people and enjoy.”

Clogging is a type of folk dance that originated in England in the 18th century. Cloggers wear percussive shoes that create rhythms by striking the heel, the toe, or both. The shoes are different from tap shoes because the tap is in two pieces; however, tap dancing is said to have evolved from clog dancing.

Clogging has its own language. Bob Johnson teaches the beginner clogging class on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. and Sheila Spencer teaches the intermediate class from 7-8 p.m.Sheila explains an example of a cue sheet for clog dancing and choreography; it looks pretty complicated to this reporter, but whatever it says – it sure looks fun! Evie helps teach the beginners, she chuckled and said, “I do not teach the intermediate class; I leave that up to the younger people.”

The Fancy Free Cloggers were in Dollywood over Mother’s Day weekend for a competition. They compete and perform in shows throughout the year. Tuesday, June 7, a new round of beginner clogging classes started, and they’d love to add more cloggers.

The summer performance schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, June 25: Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Seaman, OH, at 2 p.m.

• Friday, July 15: Adams County Fair- 7 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28: Jackson County Fair in West Virginia- 6 p.m..

• Saturday, July 30: Hoedown Island at Natural Bridge State Park in Slade, Kentucky

September 9 will be the troupe’s most important days of the year as they perform at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington, Ohio. Evie shared, “We have our own show that night – ‘The Fancy Free Cloggers.’ It’s going to be a fun presentation. I hope a lot of people from Adams County come.”

The Defender was invited to stay as Johnson initiated the new beginner’s class which included a child, teenagers, and grown-ups. He instructs with patience, and it’s difficult for this observer to keep from scuffling and tapping a toe or heel. Who knows – maybe they will get a new clogger? Evie concludes, “It’s great. We get to travel. We’re very laid back – we’re family and have a great time.”

For information on joining a class, please contact Evie Poe at (937) 205-0739.