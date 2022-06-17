By Julia McCane-Knox

We are looking for an Adult Outreach Specialist. Successful candidates should be dependable, compassionate, and enjoy working with the public. The position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts at $16.82 per hour.

We are also looking for a Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library. Successful candidates should enjoy working with children, planning events, creating displays, keeping up with the latest trends, and working with the public. This position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour depending on library experience and education.

To fill out the job application, go to adamscolibrary.org then click on the “Employment Opportunities” post. We will accept applications until Saturday, June 18. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime this Summer. In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, and so much more. Each branch offers the program at 11 a.m. on the following days: Manchester Library (Mondays) — North Adams Library (Tuesdays) — Peebles Library (Wednesdays) — West Union Library (Thursdays).

In addition, make a splash at Family Programs this Summer. Create a Button Fish Craft at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. Build a Coral Reef Craft out of everyday materials at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Make a Sea Turtle Craft out of shells and sea glass at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. Lastly, participate in an Ocean-Themed Rock Painting craft at the West Union Library on Thursday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Snacks will be provided at our programs; additionally, children can request snacks during nonprogram hours at the Circulation Desk.

Join us for an afternoon of fun with movies and snacks at our new program for families titled, Afternoon Movie. Enjoy weekly movies on Mondays at the West Union Library. Watch Finding Dory at the West Union Library on Monday, June 20 at 3 p.m. Moreover, create a boat from recycled materials at home and boat-in as you watch Disney/Pixar’s Luca on Friday, July 8 at the Peebles Library at 2 p.m. The person with the best boat will win a prize! Additionally, watch Disney’s The Little Mermaid on Thursday, July 28 at the Manchester Library at 1:30 p.m.

For the month of June, the Imagination Lab is hosting a passive Shark Tracker program. Come to the library to pick up handouts then go to our Imagination Lab post on our website to use an online GPS shark tracker to trace migration patterns. Show your results with us on Facebook and Instagram!.In addition, you will be transported into the ocean with our aquatic-themed decorations, ranging from sea creatures to mythical creatures, including mermaids! Enjoy photo ops at each library all Summer. At the Peebles Library, get your picture taken with our boat and shark props.