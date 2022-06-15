By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District held a regular Board Meeting on Wednesday June 8 and during the meeting, outgoing MLSD Superintendent Brian Rau recognized a local veteran, Frank Fisher, who would have typically graduated from Manchester High School but enlisted in the US Army his Senior Year in 1976.

Fisher received a High School Diploma from Stuttgart American HS in Germany but always wanted to have a diploma from Manchester. The district researched the Ohio Department of Education rules and found that they would not issue the diploma since he had received a Diploma from the American High School in Germany.

Dr. Rau decided then to make Mr. Fisher an Honorary MLSD graduate, Class of 2022. His Honorary Diploma was signed by the High School Principal, Dr. Dana Pollock, the Treasurer, Eva Elliott, and the Superintendent, Dr. Brian Rau, plus Board President Troy Thatcher. Mr. Fisher received a standing ovation, applause and thank you from all in attendance.

Following is the intorduction of Mr. Fisher, read by Superintendent Rau.

“Today I’d like to honor a wonderful man who early in life had many heroes who were members of the U.S. Army. In fact, his father was one of those heroes.This young man was a student at Manchester High School as part of the Class of ‘1976. On October 7, 1975, during his senior year, he followed his dream and the dream of so many heroes before him and enlisted in the U.S. Army Basic Training Program. In order to complete his high school education during this time, he attended classes and earned his high school diploma from Stuttgart American High School in Germany on July 7, 1976. His education continued for three years and resulted in an Associate Degree in Industrial Electronic Maintenance from the Elizabethtown Kentucky Community College.

His Army career continued until November 1, 1995 when he retired with a rank of E7, SFC. He is currently an active member of the US American Legion. His activities and veteran involvement include 1st Vice VFW Trustees & Sergeant of Arms DAV Commander in the Adams County Honor Guard.

He is a husband to Cathy, Manchester High choolClass of 1977, the father of James and Frank, Manchester High School Class of 2002 and the grandfather to Serenity, a current student in the Manchester Local School District. He is involved in the community, the Manchester Local Schools and would not hesitate to help anyone in need.

Due to specific restrictions from the Ohio Department of Education and having already received a diploma from another high school, we are unable to provide an official Manchester High School diploma through the ODE. However, on this eighth day of June in the year of 2022, it is my absolute pleasure and honor to present this Honorary Manchester High School Diploma, Class of 2022 to United States Army Sergeant First Class Frank Edwin Fisher.

Thank you for your service to this great country, to the Manchester Community and to the Manchester Local School District. You will always be a Greyhound to us!”