Join the Friends of Serpent Mound (FOSM) for their annual Summer Solstice Celebration festival and be part of three days of lectures, workshops, tours, music, and more.

The festival starts Friday, June 17 from 3-7 p.m., and continues through Sunday, June 19 at Soaring Eagle Retreat, a field adjacent to Serpent Mound, located at 375 Horner Chapel Road in Peebles. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. FOSM encourages everyone to visit Serpent Mound, if you have never been, before attending the festival. The Serpent Mound Park also, has activities planned for the same weekend, separate from our festival, and there is a parking fee there. For a complete schedule of FOSM’s weekend activities visit www.serpentmound.org.

“We are offering a family friendly festival.” says Delsey Wilson, Executive Director of FOSM, “Perfect if you are on a budget, as our event is close by, free, and open to the public. We that there is something for everyone in your family, so check out our workshops, presenters, and hikes. This year, we have teamed up with MoonDoggie LIVERee, who is hosting a paddle both Saturday and Sunday morning, weather permitting, at 9 a.m. One can register on our website to rent a craft from her, for a small fee, or bring your own kayak or canoe and join in for free.”

This year’s theme is “Connecting with Nature.” Presenters include Dusty Ruth (Bigfoot Researcher), Adam Batson (Cave Explorer), Emily Uldrich from the Southern Ohio Museum Center, author Ross Hamilton, Kathi McQueen (Zoologist), Gary Argabright (Harness Artifact Collection), author Tom Cross (Fishing) (tentative), Glenn Crisler II (Butterflies), Chris Kline (Butterflies), Jeffrey Wilson (Serpent Mound) & Delsey Wilson (FOSM). Titles are: “Bigfoot Investigations in KY and OH”, “Archeoastronomy of Serpent Mound”, “Mississippian Bouldbuilders and How Humanity Got Their First Fire”, “Caves and Arches of the Serpent Mound Area”, “Portsmouth Earthworks Complex Artifacts: Revealing a Prehistoric Continental Supply Chain Behind the Region’s Monumental Landscape Architecture”, “The Lost or Forgotten History of the Eastern North American Continent”, “Ancient Monuments of The Mississippi Valley: The Expanded Edition”, “Connecting Children in Nature”, “The Harness Artifact Collection: Perspectives on an Ancient Landscape and its Use by Prehistoric Peoples”, “Fishing In Ohio”, “Butterfly Defenses”, “If you Plant it They Will Come”(butterflies), “Remote Sensing Archaeology at Serpent Mound: A Review”.

There will be several musicians on our schedule. First up, is our local celebrity Steve Free. Then joining us is recording artist, flute maker and storyteller, Joseph Whitefeather Mato. Another very talented local, Deo Abellera who composes songs and plays them on his crystal singing bowls. Concluding our lineup is flute player and recording artist Deborah Brubaker and songwriter and musician Chris Davis.

Visitors can also shop vendors, look at local artifact collections, or attend a workshop. Learn about dowsing or water witching, self message and pressure points, graphing Paw Paws, Light Language, Soap Making in a Crock Pot, making Pigment Paint, learn how to make Honeysuckle Jelly, learn about rock tools, see a Topiary Demonstration, or learn campfire and cast iron cooking.

Two guided bird hikes will also be offered. Go bird watching with Gary and Debby McFadden from the Scioto Valley Bird and Nature Club on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. and maybe catch a glimpse of a Bald Eagle. Later on Saturday, join certified Therapist Ellen Foley, with the Broadwell Center as she leads a Guided Forest Bathing Walk. Space is limited to 12 participants and it is two hours because of slow walking and focus sessions. Register at the FOSM booth anytime before 2 p.m. on Saturday to reserve your spot. A complete schedule of all weekend activities, with complete description, is at the Friends of Serpent Mound’s website www.serpentmound.org .

FOSM is an all-volunteer, non-profit (501c3) organization. The Summer Solstice Celebration is one of two events the group holds at Soaring Eagle Retreat. The other is the Perseids Meteor Shower Viewing.

To learn more about the Friends group and their events, visit www.serpentmound.org or find them on Facebook.