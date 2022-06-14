Charles Ray “Chuck” Forman, 61 years of age, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence.

Chuck was born on January 29, 1961, in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Hendrick and Martha June (Fields) Forman, Jr.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Robert Forman. He is survived by his son, Joshua Forman of Peebles and his daughter, Kimberly Floyd of Amelia, Ohio; and his two sisters, Debbie Baker of Florida; and Brenda Hughes of Georgia. Chuck will be missed by his four grandchildren.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.