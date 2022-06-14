News Release

State Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester) announced earler this week the provisions for the 90th House District included in Ohio’s two-year state construction budget.

“I’m pleased with the projects we were able secure funding for, they have strong local support and will have a positive impact in our community,” said Baldridge. “I look forward to seeing them come to fruition.”

Adams County is set to receive $585, 000, while Scioto County will receive $650,000 and Lawrence County will receive $1 million. Local projects for the 90th house district funded in the bill include the following:

· $250,000, Adams County Junior Fair Small Animal Facility

· $200,000, Shawnee State University Campus Gateway & Innovation District

· $100,000, Scioto County Agriculture Society Improvements

· $140,000, West Union SR 41 Shared Use Path Phase II

· $195,000, Shawnee West Buckeye Trail

· $10,000, Scioto County Heritage Museum Restoration

· $150,000, Portsmouth Market Square Park

· $100,000, RoNa Theater Entertainment and Performing Arts Theater, Phase V Renovations

· $150,000, Necco Center Campus

The capital bill is included in House Bill 687.

Statewide, the bill includes more than $2 billion in new capital appropriations for a wide variety of infrastructure across Ohio.

Highlights include:

$100 million for school safety grants, which will help public and private schools address local building security needs

$600 million for school building construction, renovation and repair through the state’s school facilities program

$457 million for colleges and universities

$400 million for the Public Works Commission to help communities with local road, bridge, water and sewer projects

$587 million for state parks and nature preserves

$50 million for the construction and renovation of county jails. Priority would be given to facilities with the greatest needs, as well as projects that would substantially improve the condition, safety and operational ability of the jail.

The measure was signed by the Governor on Tuesday, June 14.