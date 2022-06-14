Andrew Jerald Nixon, age 65 years of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Andrew was born December 8, 1956 in Adams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by parents Jack and Opal Nixon and Emerson Nixon; grandparents Bessie Mae and George Lucas; brother Donald Nixon; and sister Gail Puckett.

Survivors include his mother, Marie Nixon of West Union; wife Shelby M. Nixon of Dry Ridge, Kentucky; two daughters, Bethany Reed and Sean of Cherry Fork and Brandy Anness and Daryl of Williamstown, Kentucky; son Josh Nixon of Russellville; two sisters, Cindy Nace of West Union and Neta Nixon of West Union; four grandchildren, Lily Reed, Lacy Nixon, Owen Anness and Ava Anness; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Marlyn Rhoades officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.