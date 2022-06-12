Dottie Crabtree, age 73 years of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Dottie was born June 27, 1948 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Burt and Lena (Boldman) McCoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband George Crabtree and sister Tammy Dearth.

Survivors include her daughter, Becky Sandlin and Joey of Portsmouth, Ohio; two sisters, Brenda Swango and Bill of Peebles and Norma Johnson and John of Peebles; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery with Joey Sandlin officiating.

Services are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.