Billie A. McSwain, 71, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on June 6, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born April 18, 1951 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Margaret (Bridenbaugh) McSwain and one brother, Harvey.

Billie is survived by loving wife, Gwen McSwain; six children, Shara, Amanda, Heather, Billie Jr., Amy and Chad; and many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Billie served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He was ranked second in the country for Marksmanship and was invited to travel with the Marine Corps to display his skills but chose to return to his beloved family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was a very talented woodcrafter and always helped anyone in need. Billie’s love for life touched many people and he will never be forgotten.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation was from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. The Adams County Honor Guard performed a military service at 2 p.m.

