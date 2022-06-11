Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on May 31, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Hannum Taylor. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the emergency bill for payment. This approval is retroactive to May 26, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the supplemental transfers, additional and reduction of appropriation of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending May 27, 2022.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond, Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel and Health Department Fiscal Officer Stephanie Edgington met with the board to discuss renovations of the Job and Family Services building. A teleconference was held with David Stone of Tanner, Stone, Holsinger, Donges Co. to discuss the floor design and estimate which increased due to scope of the project, including complete roof and flooring replacement. Approval was given to proceed with preparations of the bid packet with the roof and floor line itemed for alterations or adjustments.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a contract between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Southern Ohio Security for monitoring and servicing of agency security and fire alarm as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a copier maintenance agreement with VanDyke, Inc. for Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a service agreement with Anchor Pest Control to provide termite and pest control at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a service agreement with Kathy McChesney for general cleaning services at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and FRS Transportation for Title XX Transportation to increase the amount not to exceed $20,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

The board met with Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Samantha Daniels to discuss the following issues: Budget-Increased expenses due to additional stations, fuel costs; Revenue; Volunteer status; Ohio EPA Notice of Violation- Must return squad to compliance, appointment set for inspection; Station #200- Lease agreement including building maintenance and upkeep.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session at 10:21 a.m. with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Samantha Daniels to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Commissioner Moore recused herself from participating in the session due to a potential conflict of interest. Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:28 a.m.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers met with the board to discuss an expenditure of hotel accommodations for an inmate. The inmate is currently on O.R. Bond and requires around-the-clock nursing care which is being provided by a family member who is currently without an address. Due to medical history of the inmate, the Sheriff’s Department has been unable to secure temporary placement in a care facility at this time.

Human Resources Officer Kayla Bowman discussed the County’s Health and Wellness Program with the board. According to CEBCO guidelines, the County is responsible for holding local challenges and events with employee participations to reach goals set for the program. Flyers will be distributed to each County department with details of additional requirements to complete the program.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Manchester Storm Sewer Project- Paving should take place this week to complete the project; High-traffic data collected on SR 41 S, West Union; Manchester M1 Island River Trail Tour- June 1, 2022 will travel through Manchester, Adams County; Historic Landmark Status- Bischoff building, West Union. Estate of $750,000.00 for projected restoration efforts; Airport Package Plant- Bid advertisement for pumping, clearing and sand/gravel replacement; Adams County Training Center- Business interested in restaurant lease; water pooling during heavy rains and entering back of building requiring installation of French drain to divert water; Waterline Extension- Sulphur Creek Road- Estimate of $475,000.00 for extension of existing waterlines, MOU with Scioto County Water would open grant funding options; Hawkins Road- Estimate of $35,000.00-$40,000.00 from Adams County Regional Water District for extension of lines into the area; Adams Lake State Park- Sanitary Sewer Project- Advertised for bids; Storybook Trail ribbon cutting June 27, 2022.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 12:12 p.m. with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Samantha Daniels to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Complaint) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 12:37 p.m.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne met with the board to discuss the following issues: Separation of dogs issues at the pound; Interest of a new pound facility.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve Drawdown Request #8 in the amount of $33,021.39 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 1:42 p.m. with Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:51 p.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 1:52 p.m. to discuss Imminent Court Action in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:57 p.m.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Jason Hayslip as Maintenance Supervisor effective July 2, 2022 as presented. Vote: All aye.

The Board discussed the issue of Courthouse security. The Board of Commissioners implemented Courthouse Security on April 1, 2019 requiring all general public and courthouse employees to enter through the main entrance. During the pandemic and at the direction of Judge Brett Spencer, Common Pleas Court employees were given private access to enter through the side doorway. On June 1, 2021, the Board re-instated the pre-covid security measures. At the direction of Judge Spencer, Common Pleas Court employees were again given private access to enter through the side doorway. Commissioner Moore stated that there have been complaints about breeches in security as the doorways are being left unlocked/unsecured by employees, allowing entrance by anyone in the general public without going through the security checkpoint. On May 9, 2022 the Board made the decision for the safety of the courthouse to reimplement all measures and require the general public and all courthouse employees to enter and exit through the main entrance. However, Judge Spencer issued a court order preventing the reinstatement of the security measures and prohibited changing locks on the side Courthouse doors. Commissioner Moore stated that the decision by Judge Spencer was putting the County at risk for liability and more importantly putting all employees and the general public at a safety risk.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.