By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

My granddaughter loves sprinkles and particularly in her pancakes. Metaphorically my mind goes straight to rainbows and happy places because, you know, sprinkles! This weekend she looked at me while making her breakfast specialty and said, “Mammy, there aren’t enough sprinkles in the world.”

So, I had to find out whose idea was to create my granddaughter’s heart’s desire. According to ronsicecream.com, in 1913, a Dutch confectionaire, Erven H. de Jong, originated hagelslag (tiny chocolate sprinkles meant as a topping for bread and butter). In the 1930s, the famous rainbow sprinkles were introduced. Known as “Jimmies” in the US, the rainbow confection was used as a cake topping. A Pennsylvania candy factory claims to be the actual creator of the colorful delight. Dr. Edward Brigham is recognized as the first ice cream shop owner to use sprinkles as a topping.

But that wasn’t the end of sprinkle quest, as other sites contradicted the above. An article on myrecipes.com suggests that Samuel Born of Just Born candy company (Peeps, Hot Tamales, Mike & Ike’s) developed sprinkles in the 1920s, which Brigham later promoted. However, snopes.com found article evidence that proved sprinkles predated Just Born. Who would have guessed this story would be sprinkled with controversy?

Whatever the true origin, sprinkles are a popular treat topping enjoyed by folks worldwide. In England, they are referred to as “hundreds-and-thousands.” Why? Have you ever tried counting them? And like the Dutch, Australians eat them on bread and call it “fairy bread.” The sweet dusting comes in a rainbow, chocolate, peppermint, glitter, and other varieties.

This information may seem useless, and five minutes you’ll never regain, but who knows, it may help you win a trivia game or be a Jeopardy category, and now you’ve got a fighting chance at the correct answer. You’re welcome.

My granddaughter attempted to fill her sprinkle void this week while in Mammy and Papaw’s care. We catered sprinkled pancakes, ice cream, cupcakes, cake pops, and donuts, hoping to provide her sprinkle fix. There are plenty of sprinkles in Mammy’s cupboard and much information about the tiny, sweet bits online. Sprinkles embody celebration, smiles, silliness, and all the extra good stuff on top – the world could really use more sprinkles.