By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was the second time shopping on the job this week, and with granddaughter in tow – we did some damage at Rustic Chic Farm Days. Ashley Laney organized and hosted this happy shop-fest on her farm June 3 – 5, 2022.

Several local vendors showcased their products, including nail polish strips, jewelry, candles and melts, live flowers, home décor, and delicious baked goods. Laney said, “Many of these vendors have been with me from the beginning.” She also holds events at the Willow and the Pavilion at the Red Barn. Laney’s first event was held in the fall at the Pavilion. She reported, “We had about 630 people who supported us.”

Laney did not charge an entry fee for this show because gas prices are so high right now, and she wanted folks to come out and support the vendors. Last year she donated to the veterans. She stated, “All veterans, active military, and first responders get into the events for free.” The vendors pay $25 a day to be a part of the farm days unless they get a 10×20 space which is $120 for the weekend.

The Defender visited Lacie Evans, the owner of Heifer Please Co. Evans is big on anything cow and refers to herself as the “cowgirl.” Rumor has it she is also Tik-Tok famous. Katie Pence of Mountain Melts exhibited her aromatic creations, and Katelynd Williams of Heirloom Cupcakes and Cakes served up her delicious baked delights.

For those wanting to drive down memory lane, Chris Young and Sally Anderson organized a classic car show for the event. Shawn Paul played and sang country music as shoppers and browsers made their way to each booth.

Stay tuned for the next Rustic Chic Farm Days in October of 2022.