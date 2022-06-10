Antiques, used furniture, and home decor reopens with new soda shop

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s “New to You” – and it was new to me too! The adorable little shop located on 137 Maple Avenue in Winchester reopened this past weekend and has added a soda shop.

The store is quaint and sweetly decorated with a mix of old and new. Owner Linda Christman explains that she started this business in their smaller garage in 2017 but has now taken over her husband’s former “man cave.” She shared, “There’s not a lot of things in this little town. I have groups of ladies that come and just want a place to go. I had people when I first opened who wanted me to look for things for them because they couldn’t. So, I would look for stuff and pick it up, which is how I got started.” Christman is putting together a flyer that includes charming shops throughout Adams County so folks know what is here.

Christman buys from auctions and purchases vintage items from people. She also has new merchandise and repurposed items and sells homemade goodies and other delicious sweet treats. She carries antique jewelry, Mountain Melts (handmade melts, wood-wicked candles, and more), and some clothing items. The shop showcases some classic quilts. Christman describes, “This is a summer quilt from an Amish farm. The woman hand needled an authentic quilt from her farm.” There is a convenient outdoor setting area for customers who wish to linger with a cup of coffee or soda.

New to You is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 – 5 p.m., and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Christman stated, “I’ll see how things go. I’m trying to figure out what people want.”

Christman said, “I just want to have a friendly place where folks can come and relax, and if they want something to eat or need something for their house, that’s fine too. I love that I’ve made some really good friends in the last four or five years. I have lots of people that keep coming back. It’s almost become my ministry.”