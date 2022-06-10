Submitted News

The Jefferson Alumni met on May 28 and awarded $1,000 scholarships to 19 graduating seniors. Since 2003, the Jefferson Alumni has awarded 145 scholarships.

In 2022, Phil Brown and Tom Brown funded two scholarships in memory of their late brother, David, who was a 1967 graduate of Jefferson and a gifted athlete. The two recipients of the David Brown Memorial Scholarships are as follows:

Ainsley Grooms is a graduate of North Adams High School where she maintained a 3.92 GPA while playing basketball, soccer, cross country and track. She plans to attend Northern Kentucky University and study Nursing. She is a descendent of Claude Colvin ’26, Anna Lou Colvin Branham ’46, Rita Carol Branham Grooms ’70 and Gary Grooms ’67. Gary and David were classmates and teammates on the 1966-67 County Champions basketball team.

Austin Newman is a graduate of Northwest High School where he was ranked #1 with a 4.0 GPA. He played football, basketball, golf and track. He is active in the Beech Fork Church Youth Group. He plans to attend Wilmington College to major in Exercise Science/ Pre-Physical Therapy. He is a descendent of Mildred June Newman Hazelbaker ’43, Carl Hazelbaker ’44 and Jack Hazelbaker ’64.

Generous donations to the scholarship fund made it possible to fund four Jefferson Alumni Scholarships as follows:

Cameron Campbell is a graduate of North Adams High School where he earned a 3.89 GPA. He participated in golf, cross country and track, but basketball and soccer were his major sports. He is active in his church youth group. Cameron plans to attend Northern Kentucky University to major in Exercise Science. He is a descendent of Katherine Cook Kepp ’50, Carl Kepp ’70 and Audra Williams ’70.

Kaylee Freeman was home-schooled and has also taken classes at Southern State Community College. She was in Girl Scouts, earning bronze and silver awards. She is very active in her church where she organizes the music and serves as pianist. She plans to attend Maysville Community and Technical College to study Culinary Arts. She is a descendent of Audrey Grooms Knauff ’31 and Delores Knauff Freeman ’64.

Alexa Rowe is a graduate of West Union High School where she was an outstanding scholar and athlete in basketball, volleyball, track and cross country. She was in 4-H and active in her church youth group and a VBS volunteer. She maintained a 3.69 GPA and plans to attend Shawnee State University in the Physical Therapy Assistant program. She is a descendent of Sam Shiveley ’64.

Tyler Zupfer is a graduate of Thomas Worthington High School where he took numerous AP classes and earned college credit from Central Ohio Technical College and has a weighted GPA of 4.23 and a 34 on the ACT. Tyler is an Eagle Scout. He plans to attend Case Western Reserve University where he will pursue an Engineering degree. He is a descendent of Janet Hayslip Risch ’68.

Ron Lykins funds 2 Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships and the recipients are:

Haven Holsinger is a graduate of Eastern Brown High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA and ranked #1 in her class. She is the Senior Class President and in National Honor Society. Haven plans to attend the University of Dayton to pursue a degree in Art/Art History. She is a descendent of Charles Collins ’57 and Shirley Chamblin Collins ’57.

Nick Citino is a graduate of Dublin Coffman High School where he earned a 3.64 GPA. He played four years of high school soccer and was team captain two years. He earned Second Team All-Ohio Capital Conference. He is a student leader in his church and organizes and leads Bible study. Nick plans to follow many in his family by attending Ohio University where he will major in Business. He is a descendent of Ron Lykins ’59.

The 10 Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships funded by Ron Lykins and members of the Armstrong family are:

Cheyenne Allen is a graduate of West Union High School where she maintained a 3.35 GPA. She was in FFA and a member of the Equine Judging team. She is in 4-H and has helped plant flowers and maintain grounds at Moore’s Chapel. She has been accepted in the EMT program and will attend the Brown Clermont Adult Career Campus. She is a descendent of Russell Stephenson ’67.

Jacob Davis is a graduate of Portsmouth West High School where he earned a 3.71 GPA. He was a member of the golf, baseball and basketball teams. He earned four varsity letters in basketball and the Golden Glove in baseball. Jacob plans to attend Marshall University and major in Engineering. He is a descendent of Patsy Hodge Hall ’59.

Jachin Irwin is a graduate of West Union High School where he was active in performing arts and music programs. He has a 3.87 GPA and is in the top ten in his class. He is an Eagle Scout and active in his church. Jachin plans to attend Morehead State University and get a degree in education to teach Language Arts. He is a descendent of Joyce Pollard Cohn ’66.

Alan McCoy is a graduate of Peebles High School and has also earned an associate degree from Southern State Community College. He has a 3.90 GPA and was ranked third in his class. He played basketball and track and was a HOBY Leadership representative. He will attend Ohio University to major in Business and then attend the National Hardwood Lumber Association Inspection School to join his family’s lumber business. Alan is a descendent of Eunice Ross Hamilton ’30 and Veronica Hamilton Groves ’58.

Dakota Pell is a graduate of West Union High School where he maintained a 3.42 GPA while participating in many of the music and performing arts programs. He also played football, baseball and golf. Dakota completed five trade school courses his senior year which will allow him to enroll directly in the Paramedic program at Shawnee State University. He is a descendent of Luther Rogers, Jr. ’48 and Kimmy Rogers ’70.

Derrick Pell is a graduate of West Union High School and earned 3.67 GPA while participating in basketball, baseball and golf. He excelled at golf, being medalist several times, and had a hole-in-one. Derrick participated in the Leadership Adams Youth Academy. Derrick plans to attend Ohio University and major in Civil Engineering and become a licensed surveyor. He is a descendent of Luther Rogers, Jr. ’48 and Kimmy Rogers ’70.

Jackson Poole is a graduate of Manchester High School where he earned a 3.66 GPA. He played baseball throughout high school where he was team captain and has played on a travel baseball team. He is active in his church and carries on the family tradition by purchasing toys for Breakfast with Santa. Jackson plans to attend Maysville Community and Technical College and study Construction Management. He is a descendent of Mary Ann Hodge Poole ’68.

Morgan Shupert is a graduate of North Adams High School where she earned a 4.00GPA and ranked #1 in her class and had a 32 ACT score. She played basketball and soccer throughout high school. Morgan is active in her church serving as secretary and as an instructor. She plans to attend Ohio State University and major in Accounting to become a CPA. Morgan is a descendent of Thomas Hazelbaker ’32.

Madison Taylor is a graduate of West Union High School where she earned a 4.0 GPA and ranked #1 in her class. She played basketball and volleyball all four years and was team captain three years. She was in 4-H for 12 years and a 4-H Camp Counselor. She plans to attend Mount St. Joseph University to major in Art. She is a descendent of Nancy Polley Taylor ’66, Bill May ’68, Jessie McHenry May ’33, Orvy D. May ’34, and Lloyd Hayslip, Jr. ’49.

Allison Vallance is a graduate of Wheelersburg High School where she earned a 3.77 GPA and is ranked #3 in her class. She played varsity soccer for four years. She is active in her church youth group. Allison will be pursuing a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology at Shawnee State University and then continue her education to become a perfusionist. She is a descendent of Thomas Stepp, ’38 and Beverly Stepp Smith ’72.

The 2022 recipient of the Dr. James P. & Suzanne Branham Scholarship funded by Ron Lykins in memory of Coach Branham and in honor of Susie May Branham is:

Raegan Standard is a graduate of North Paulding High School in Georgia. Raegan participated in recreational basketball and was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Raegan maintained a 3.20 GPA while also working part-time. She plans to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College to become an ultrasound technician. She is a descendent of Jessie McHenry May ’33, Orvy D. May ’34, Edith Nichols Neary ’28, Dr. James P. Branham ’54 and Suzanne May Branham ’55.

The Jefferson Alumni is a 501(c)3 non-profit. If you would like to donate to the Jefferson Scholarship Program, send checks to Linda Stepp, Treasurer at 13370 St. Rt. 136, Winchester, Ohio 45697.

The Jefferson Alumni set May 27, 2023 for the Alumni meeting next year.