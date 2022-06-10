(By Stephen Kelley, from The People’s Defender 1986)

A number of late Victorian homes were constructed in Peebles, several of which survive today. Certainly, one of the most elegant ever built in the village was erected on present-day Elliot Avenue by Dr. and Mrs. George F. Thomas.

Completed in 1896, the Thomas home was of Queen Anne architecture with a spire-topped tower, a half tower, slate roof and stained-glass windows. Somewhat unusual building material was selected by the Thomases for their new home. Whereas most Queen Anne style structures in four geographic area were frame, this particular home was constructed with stone. Quarried at McDermott in neighboring Scioto County, hundreds of carefully sawn stones were laid under the supervision of the Thomases. Each stone’s outer surface was hewn or chipped to give the home an overall “rock-faced appearance. As mentioned, several weeks ago, George F. Thomas was the son of George and Sarah Jane Witten Myer Thomas who lived in the Jacksonville-Steam Furnace community. George F. was born in 1857 and began teaching in the local school system in 1875. Following this profession for ten years, in 1885 he decided to change careers and began the study of medicine under his cousin, Dr. J.M. Wittenmyer. He attended and graduated from the Ohio Medical College in Cincinnati in 1888.

Following graduation, Dr. Thomas began practicing medicine in Otway and remained there until 1892 when he relocated in the new boom town of Peebles. A short two years after retuning the Adams County, he was married to Agnes Reynolds, daughter of Stephen Reynolds, a prosperous farmer who lived just north of Peebles. Agnes was described by one of her contemporaries as “..a charming and accomplished woman (with) a most complete education and.. fine literary taste. It was just months after their marriage that the young couple began planning their new home. As George’s medical practice prospered, the couple began investing in local businesses and real estate. In time, they became leading stockholders in the Bank of Peebles. By 1934, Dr. Thomas had risen to the office of president of the bank. The Great Depression placed tremendous stress on this financial institution causing it to fail in 1934. When the holdings of the trustees were liquidated in September of that year, Dr. and Mrs. Thomas lost most of their real estate as the state attempted to settle the many claims against the bank. Fortunately, the Thomases weathered that financial storm and managed to retain ownership of their large stone home. They remained here until the Doctor’s death in 1937 and Agnes’ demise a decade later in 1947. Since that time the home has had a number of owners including Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wilson who bought it in 1954 and maintained ownership until 1985.