By Julia McCane Knox

The Adams County Public Library is looking for an Adult Outreach Specialist. Successful candidates should be dependable, compassionate, and enjoy working with the public. The position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts at $16.82 per hour. We will accept applications until June 11th. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please. To view the job description and fill out the online application, go to our website then click on the “Employment Opportunities” post.

Summer Reading will be a splash this Summer. Our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is from Wednesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 30. Beginning June 1, children, teens, and adults can sign up online via Beanstack or by visiting their local library to receive a physical reading log. Simply read books and track your reading to earn prizes! The reading goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

In addition to physical books, you can read and record eBooks and audiobooks for this program. If you have young children, you can read books to them and log the reading. Check out Hoopla Digital and OverDrive for educational, entertaining, and inspiring eBooks and audiobooks. Find us at the Adams County Fair in Shade Tree Park! We want to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program including the State Library of Ohio, Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

In addition, encourage a love of reading in your little ones. Sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. Nearly half of the children in Adams County have signed up for the Imagination Library. To register for this program, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org, hover over “Resources” and then click the “Imagination Library” tab.

This Summer, our programs are going indoors! Cool off with Storytime in the library at 11 a.m. on designated days. This program is for preschoolers and features ocean-themed read-aloud children’s books, rhymes, and crafts or activities that help children build early literacy skills. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for program updates. Call the library for more information: Manchester Library — Mondays — 937-549-3359; North Adams Library – Tuesdays — 937-386-2556; Peebles Library – Wednesdays — 937-587-2085; West Union Library – Thursdays — 937-544-2591.