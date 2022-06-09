By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The diamonds are shut down for the high school season, making the perfect time for the future baseball players to take center stage. That was the case last week at North Adams High School as Devil’s head baseball coach and his staff hosted he 2022 North Adams Youth Baseball Camp. Thirty-four young men spent time on the diamond with the Devils’ staff, working hard on the game’s fundamentals in all facets.

“This was the second time we’ve held a camp for youth, but the first in about eight years,” said Coach Meade. “We’ve been discussing having one for a number of years but it didn’t get done. Having just 13 players on our 2022 high school roster helped us realize we needed to do something to spark an interest that hopefully leads to a boost in our high school numbers.”

“I was pleased with the turnout and pleasantly surprised with the skill level of all our campers. I hoped to have 40 or more boys but we ended up with 34 total and we had two days of solid baseball instruction.”

“We spent the six hours of camp focusing on fundamental skills,” Meade continued. “On day one, we talked a lot about proper throwing form, infield fielding fundamentals, and proper swing mechanics. On day two we talked more about throwing form and implemented stations that worked on outfield play, middle infield play, fielding techniques, basic pitching mechanics, and hitting stations that focused more on the baseball swing.”

Youth camps are held all over the country in nearly every conceivable sport, all with usually identical goals.

“I really hope this helps build more interest in the game of baseball for kids in our area which will again boost our high school program,” said Meade. “We were unable to field a JV team this spring which limits opportunities for developing kids. We did field a middle school team this spring and we will continue working hard to connect with youth players and coaches to implement the idea of a ‘baseball program’ which eventually leads to success at the varsity level.”

“We have been fortunate over the last several years to have guys get the opportunity to play baseball at the college level and it gives me a sense of great pride to have former players return and be part of our program.

The 2022 North Adams Youth Baseball Camp roster included:

• Fourth Grade- Easton Gill, Levi Bayless, Ryker Manning, Jace McKenzie, Mason Shreffler

• Fifth Graders- Bryce Phelps, C.J. Boner, Jace Michael, Jayven Matthews, Bryson Moore, Keith Sowards, Jax Kingsley, Drew McCann, Zane Rothwell

• Sixth Graders- Kellan Hodge, Boston D.Ambra, Jayden Edmisten, Kyser Swayne, Ezra Young, Zeke Young, D.J. Rothwell

• Seventh Graders- Trace Evans, Carson Davis, Bentley Zinn, Ralston Laney, Jason Karchmar, Bentley Grooms

• Eighth Graders- Hunton Shiveley, Kaiden Robbins

• Ninth Graders- Macade Boyd, Colin Tolle, Cooper Roush, Preston Call

• Coaches- Rob Meade, Dillon Davis, Matt Young, Keith Dettwiller, Hannum Taylor

• Camp Assistants- Trey Meade (University of Rio Grande), Bryant Lung (Ohio Christian University), Seth Meade (Wright State-Lake), Cade Meade (Wright State-Lake)

• Former and Current Players- Brady Lung, Lukas Roush, Caleb Rothwell, Ethan Taylor, Asher Young, Logan Shupert, Easton Daulton