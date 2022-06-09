Paddlers journey from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Wherever there is a channel for water, there is a road for the canoe” – Henry David Thoreau.

Two 30-foot Voyager canoes with rowers paddling from Portsmouth, Ohio, to Cincinnati, Ohio, officially launched the Ohio River Way on May 31, following a celebration and sign dedication in Portsmouth. A second stretch from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Louisville, Kentucky, was scheduled for June 5.A 19-foot power safety boat accompanies the crews on the 250-mile excursion expected to complete on June 9.

According to ohioriverrecreationaltrail.org, “The vision of the Ohio River Way is to welcome all people to safely enjoy land and water trails connecting the natural riches and vibrant communities of the Ohio River.” And their mission “is to help people find adventure, inspire care for the land and water, and boost the economies of vibrant Ohio River communities from Portsmouth, Ohio to West Point, Kentucky, by building partnerships that promote safe, healthy outdoor recreation; education; and tourism.”

On June 1, they embarked from Vanceburg to Manchester, Ohio (17 miles), where a gathering of Adams County leaders and supporters waited to greet the canoeists upon their arrival.

Brewster Rhoads, Co-Convenor (onshore), said, “We look forward to celebrating the beauty and majesty of the Ohio River with communities along the Ohio River Way. Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring the Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th-century architecture, picturesque Main Streets, and farmers’ markets, and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries?”

Rhoads explained, “Everyone is paying their way. The $100 fee per participant covers the food, insurance, and the gas for the safety boat.” A professional photographer, John Nation, rides on the safety boat capturing captivating photos of the Ohio River journey. Paddlers will document historical, ecological, and recreational sites along the way. Terrence Huge, a retired photographer, and friend of Adams County’s Director of Tourism Tom Cross, also joined and offered his lensman skills.

Manchester Council member Dennis Barnd welcomed guests, “We’re working with Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic Development Director, County Commissioner Diane Ward, and her compatriots to bring more attention to Manchester.” Commissioner Ward addressed the crowd saying, “Welcome everyone to our beautiful Adams County. We have a wonderful community here.” Sean Dunne, Mayor of Portsmouth, also spoke, offering a round of applause for all those involved.

Dr. David Wicks, Co-Convenor (on water) and founder of River City Paddlesports, stated, “Looking right here – you have a beautiful view. The beaches are clean – it’s a beautiful place. As an educator, Dr. Wicks communicated he believes in providing something for kids to do. He said, “Not only does it encourage people to be a bit more ecologically sustainable and environmentally friendly, but it’s a sense of place, and it helps create that connection to the community.”He explained that the organizers of Paddlefest came together and brainstormed about river towns. He said, “Just like Louisville is interested in the river – these other towns are too. So, it was a big ‘Aha!’ Sometimes people who live in a city don’t think about their neighbors, so this event is about connecting communities.”

When discussing federal and state resources, Wicks shared, “When you look at the numbers, it’s probably about 5% of trail and recreational funding spent on the river for the whole state. The same thing goes for Indiana and Kentucky, and then you look at federally, and it’s even worse. And so, we said let’s get 40 towns together and tell our representatives – ‘this is our interest.’”

Wicks continued describing Manchester Islands one and two as the most southern downstream end of the islands. There is a pending grant to help develop land within five miles of federal land. He said, “I hope that grant goes through. We aren’t getting our fair share – that’s the bottom line. It’s not only about buying land to preserve, but it’s working along the shoreline and thinking about the erodibility of destroying the river and all the tributaries. One of our efforts here is to help us create that synergism that gets our federal officials to say, ‘The river is important. It’s not only a transportation corridor but also a recreational venue. It’s a way of life.’”

Tracy Barnes is a chiropractor and anatomy teacher who serves on the Board of River City Paddlesports. She joins the canoeists and said, “I love the water and the river, and I met David Hicks a bunch of years ago, and honestly, it changed my life.” Barnes continued to discuss her work with kids with cancer. She stated, “One of the things they teach me is this is it – this is what we’ve got. If we aren’t out here living our best life, there is something wrong.”

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the Ohio River Way and presentation of four 24 x 30 metal mile-marker signs. Moondoggie’s Nikki Gerber joined the paddlers in Manchester, rowing with them to their stop in Maysville, Kentucky. Holly Johnson escorted the crew to the dock and helped push them off to their next destination. The wind had picked up a bit and soon they were barely visible.

And so, they continue cruising down river to what Dr. Wicks describes as, “The Ohio River way of life.”