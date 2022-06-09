“To improve is to change. To be perfect is to change often.” Whatever, Winston Churchill. I’m not buying it.

I don’t know if I’m just getting old or what, but I stand by the argument that change is not always good. Yes, some changes are inevitable and can be exciting. I’m not an old fuddy duddy that is so set in my ways that I don’t realize we have to adapt and grow. Some changes are welcome and necessary. However, sometimes things are great just the way they are and change just messes up a good thing.

Within one month, our family has gone through so much change that sometimes I don’t recognize it anymore. Gone are the days of everyone being under the same roof and in the same church pew. The end of an era.

Our oldest moved out of state and got a new job, so she couldn’t make it back for our son’s graduation. That was so strange. We do everything together, especially big things like that. Our graduate will also be out of state until fall. He is leaving for bootcamp for the ARMY and going straight into training to be a combat engineer. We will have minimal contact until his next graduation there.

Our junior in college is looking for a new job and won’t get any time off. So, all three of our oldest kids will likely miss our last family vacation together in our beautiful home in the north woods of Wisconsin. It’s the last one because it is being sold, which breaks my heart. When everything else around me changed and seemed to be falling apart, our home in the woods was my constant. It was the place that was always there for us to take a breather, disconnect from the drama and re-connect with God. My favorite place in the world is there on my grandmother’s front porch swing. I can’t even wrap my head around the fact that it will soon belong to someone else.

We have another child starting to drive, which is always a bit scary. One is going to be starting high school, and the youngest will be going to the middle school. Gone are the days of field days and room moms.

Then I got news that my double licensure got me moved to a new classroom where I will teach multi grade levels. I absolutely loved teaching 8th grade language arts, and I will really miss it.

I don’t know what to do with all that, so I have done a lot of emotional crying over the last few weeks. But here’s what I do know: God is in the details, and blessings are always there if you look for them.

For instance, our oldest daughter was able to watch graduation live online, so she was still a part of his day. We also started to Facetime once a week to pray together and talk about how we’ve seen God working in our lives, which is something we didn’t even do here. What a blessing!

Since our son had to put in his two week notice at work before leaving for bootcamp, he has some unexpected free time. We have enjoyed fun family days together, and even took a spontaneous day trip to hike different places in Red River Gorge, which we have never taken time to do before. And, when he comes back in the fall, he will be equipped and trained to do multiple civilian or military jobs.

The sale of our family home is Wisconsin is still heavy, I have to say. It’s like mourning the loss of a family member. That is where the love of nature was instilled in us, and where we learned that the simple things are usually the best things. Since I was small, I’d look at the pictures of Grandma’s eight children and I knew I wanted a big family, too. God blessed us with so many wonderful memories there! Our time there gave us our roots and showed us the importance of faith and family, and that can never be taken away.

Our youngest three will be making big changes as well, but I know one thing that won’t change. We always pray together on our way to school, and they often come home and tell me how they were ‘God’s light’ to someone at school that day. Now they have an opportunity to spread that light through new adventures, new friends, and new beginnings.

As far as my teaching position goes, I reminded myself that I didn’t want to make the jump from 2nd grade to 8th grade at first either, yet it ended up being the best year I ever had teaching in public schools. God had bigger plans for my future than I did, and He always puts me where He needs me. I’m trusting that this next year will be no different.

Sometimes our initial reaction is to fight the change. Mine was. But then I remember that Noah didn’t want to build a boat. Moses didn’t want to lead people around a desert for 40 years. Simon Peter just wanted to be a fisherman. But God saw the bigger picture they didn’t see. They simply trusted Him without knowing the ‘why’ behind it, and we are still benefiting from their obedience today.

What changes seem heavy in your life right now? Let’s just be real for a minute. Change is hard. Sometimes it’s scary, but like it or not, here it comes. So how do we cope? In the middle of the chaos, I encourage you to reflect on how God is part of the plan and look for the blessings. Trust Him without knowing the ‘why’. You have no idea how many will be blessed because of your obedience.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9

Have a blessed week, friends!