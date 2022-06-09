Clyde A. Young, age 96 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Clyde was born February 15, 1926 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Albert and Ocie (Bayless) Young. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Young; sister Mary Demint; and brothers Harry F., William Daniel and Melvin Dale Young.

Survivors include one sister, Olive Louise Brannigan of Jamestown, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Church of Christ in Christian Union with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Services are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.