Local athletes compete in OHSAA State track Meet

A smiling Sierra Kendall stands on the podium at the OHSAA State Meet after her third place finish in the Long Jump. (Photo by Garth Shanklin)

North Adams senior Sierra Kendall made the podium after a third place finish in the Girls Long Jump at the OHSAA State Track Meet last weekend. (Photo by Garth Shanklin)

North Adams senior Myla Toole closed out her outstanding high school career at the OHSAA State Meet, placing sixth in the 1600M Run and 10th in the 3200M Run. (Photo by Garth Shanklin)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The local high school track and field season came to a close last weekend but for four athletes from Adams County it came to a close at the highest possible level- the OHSAA State Track Meet. The state meet is the goal of every high school track and field athlete and this year’s event took place on June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University.

The athletes from Adams County compete in Division III in track and field and the county’s hopes took a blow before the state meet even began. Peebles sophomore Payton Johnson, who had qualified for state in both the 100M and 200M, was a late scratch after suffering an ankle injury in a summer basketball tournament. That left four- Johnson’s Peebles teammate Samantha Seas, and the north Adams trio of Cody Hesler, Myla Toole, and Sierra Kendall.

Kendall got the county off to a roaring start as she, for the second consecutive season, placed third in the state in the Girls Long Jump. In action on the meet’s firs day, Kendall set a new school record with a jump of 17’10”, good enough to get here the #3 spot on the podium. On that same day, Kendall raced in the prelims of the Girls 100M Hurdles and the Girls 3200M Hurdles, qualifying for the Saturday final in both events.

North Adams sophomore Cody Hesler had earned one of the at-large berths in the state meet in the Boys 400M Run and came out on Friday with a 14th place finish, failing to move to the finals.

Saturday was a busy day for Kendall, as she ran in the pair of hurdles races that she had previously qualified for, and she ended up making podium appearances in both. She placed seventh in the state in the 100M Hurdles, breaking her own school record with a time of 15.24. Kendall also placed seventh in the state in the 300M Hurdles, setting yet another school record with a a time of 45.39.

Peebles’ Seas and North Adams’ Toole both competed in the stamina-testing Girls 3200M Run, with Toole placing 10th in a time of 11:26.12, and Seas coming in 13th. Completing her outstanding high school career, Toole also ran in the Girls 1600M, where she earned the #6 spot on the state podium while smashing another school record with her finish time of 5:04.83.

“It was a great job by both young ladies,” said NAHS Athletic Director Katie Ragan. “They performed their best at the biggest meet of the year.”

For both of the North Adams seniors, the 2022 OHSA State Meet was the fitting ending to a pair of young ladies whoe lists of accomplishments are nothing short of impressive.

• Sierra Kendall- Regional Champion Long Jump and 100M Hurdles; District Champion Long Jump and 300M Hurdles; SHAC Champion Long Jump, 100M Hurdles, 300M Hurdles, 200M Dash; SHAC All-League; SHAC Track Athlete of the Year; Repeat participant in state track meet; OHSAA Scholar-Athlete; School record holder in Long Jump, 100M Hurdles, 300 M Hurdles and 4 x 100 Relay.

• Myla Toole- Regional Champion 1600M Run; District Champion 1600M Run, 3200M Run and 4 x 800 Relay; SHAC All-League; Repeat participant at state track meet; OHSAA Scholar-Athlete; School records in 800M run, 1600M Run, 3200M Run and 4 x 800 Relay.