2022 KAMP Dovetail LEGO Land will take place the week of June 20 – 24 at Rocky Fork State Park. It will be a fun-filled week everyone is invited to stop out and see us during our week of camp. KAMP kicks off with an Opening Ceremony and 40th Anniversary Celebration at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater. There will be special guests who will be reflecting on 40 years of serving children with special needs. At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy a live band featuring “Blue Steel”. The evening will conclude with “Fireworks by Fayette “Fire In The Sky”

On Tuesday campers rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. to participate in horse drawn wagon rides, boating, group pictures, putt- putt, horseback riding, fishing, music and dance, recreation and arts and crafts. That evening there will be an all-camp LEGO Scavenger Hunt.

On Wednesday during the day campers will be entertained by a group of LEGO MASTERS who have traveled all over and shared their Lego creations. They will be assisting the campers in building a fantastic display. The campers will totally enjoy this opportunity to express their creative abilities. Some of the Lego creations will be on sale at the auction.

Wednesday evening June 22 at 7 p.m. SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will host its 13th Annual Auction & Carnival at Rocky Fork State Park campground. The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend. So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP DOVETAIL. Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale. There will be autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase and Cincinnati Reds “Rookie of the Year” Jonathan India, plus many more great items.

Anyone interested in donating items may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 20, 21 or 22 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail. For more information, please feel free to leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail Director, at (937) 366-6657.

Thursday campers will be heading to Star Cinema to watch a movie and then head back to the camp to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with afternoon activities. In the evening comes a Hog Roast and a performance by “Illusionist” Jake Lindsey and to end the evening, a D.J. & Farewell Dance.

Finally, on Friday campers will enjoy breakfast and an Awards Ceremony. Following the ceremony campers will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP week.