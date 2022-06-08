I don’t know when the last time we saw our oldest son, Ben, it’s been at least a year-and-a-half, maybe longer. He went straight from a Drill Sergeant at Fort Jackson to the 10th Mountain Division in upstate New York, where his family purchased a home, and then a thousand miles later he arrived in Afghanistan for 10 months of duty packing up and ending the American presence. His last tour concluded in the turmoil of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul for which he was awarded a Bronze Star. We were glad he made it back safe to New York.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, it seemed fitting to finally call upon New York and visit our son and his family, so I purchased a 7-day non-resident fishing license and packed up the truck and Judy and I headed east. It’s a 700 mile, 10-hour drive to Theresa, New York, and we spent a night at a truck stop several miles east of Buffalo, arriving at our son’s home shortly after noon the next day. Our eight-year old grandson Mason was kind enough to surrender his bedroom to grandma and grandpa for our seven-day stay. One of the requirements being that we wanted to see our grandson and granddaughter play a ball game as both are on the Theresa Elementary Indian River primary school team. Mason is a catcher like I used to be, and his sister, Alora, plays left field, and she’s got a pretty good arm for a seven-year old girl. She also likes to fish with her daddy in his boat.

Strategically placed, Theresa is about 20 miles from the military base, and about 20 miles from the Thousand Islands area in the St. Lawrence River. In less than a half hour you can launch a boat at Alexandria Bay and be in what some consider the best smallmouth bass fishing on earth. A little further west is Cape Vincent and Lake Ontario. Although the road to Fort Drum Military Reservation is traveled almost daily, Ben knows all the back roads to the boat launches up and down the St. Lawrence River. Soon after closing on the house in Theresa, he was visiting the marine dealers and inked a deal on a nearly new Bayliner with a 115 Merc. His wife Melaney said after he returned from Afghanistan the real woman he missed was his boat.

In all we spent nearly three days fishing the Thousand Island area of the St. Lawrence River. Although bass season was closed, we caught pike, rock bass, smallmouth and largemouth bass. You couldn’t cast lures in the water with hooking large, hungry smallmouth bass.

I’m sure all the islands have been counted, or maybe not, from the large estates to the tiniest rock hump to break the surface of the water, and a 1,000 islands seems about right but actually 1,864 islands are in the historic waterway. Nearly every island big enough to place a shed on had a home from small cottages to mansions to castles. The largest and grandest being perhaps the Boldt Castle across from Alexandria Bay. A reconstructed estate on Hart Island built during gilded age of the early 1900’s, it’s not the only castle on an island, Singer Castle across from Chippewa Bay on Dark Island started construction in 1905. You can visit either of these castles from May through October.

In the annals of fishing history, the Thousand Island area was home to the world record Muskie that was an ounce shy of 70 pounds, caught in 1957 by Arthur Lawton. At the 1,000 Island Bait Store just west of Alexandria Bay is home of sorts to the giant muskies that inhabit the St. Lawrence River 1,000 islands. On the wall are giant mounted muskies that are near the 60-pound mark.

The water is clear as glass, lighthouses, small mom and pop dining to elaborate hotels, B&B’s, and estates, over a dozen wonderful state parks, campgrounds and marinas, museums and scenic boat cruises, and across the bridge north, Ontario, Canada.

But the best time we spent was cooking hot dogs over the backyard fireplace, coffee in the morning, watching the grandchildren pitch corn hole or baseball, and stops at the ice cream shop with the grandkids after a day on the St. Lawrence River.

For more information in the Thousand Islands check out www.visit1000islands.com.