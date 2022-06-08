Submitted News

Students in the Adams County Ohio Valley 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th grade Talented and Gifted program recently visited Pennsylvania. The students had first studied and explored America’s beginning from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War during the school year in order to prepare for their adventure to the birthplace of independence.

Fifty-eight students, parents and teachers traveled to Pennsylvania to experience American history first-hand. On May 16-18, the group toured the Gettysburg National Military Park, Independence Hall, the historic district of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute and Hershey, Pennsylvania. The group is pictured in the Soldier’s National Cemetery at Gettysburg.