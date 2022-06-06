Raymond Junior Ward, 80 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 4 at the Hospice of Dayton.

Raymond was born on September 14, 1941, in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late John and Bessie Faye (Shanks) Ward.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Judith Carol (Boyd) Ward, who passed away on October 11, 2014; his daughter, Tara Ward; and his brother James Ward. He is survived by three children, Karen Holden of Fayetteville, Chad (Cathy) Ward of Kettering and Travis (Rhonda) Ward of Piketon. Raymond also leaves four brothers, Keith Ward, Tom Ward, Dennis Ward, and Jerry Ward; and four sisters, Shirley Dixon, Linda Purdue, Judy Kay Van Hoy, and Joyce McCain. Raymond will be missed by his seven grandchildren, Bobby (Cory) Price, Tamara Dalton, Tristan Ward, Brock Ward, David Johnson, Kaitlyn Hoefler, and Cheyenne Young; his 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of dear friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Union Hill Community Church in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Raymond’s name to the Hospice of Dayton, online at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations, or by mail to 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.