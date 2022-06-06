Larry Howard Fields, 68, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on June 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 15, 1953 in Brown County. He was preceded in death by parents Homer Miles and Sara Wilmina (Carter) Fields; seven siblings, Earl Eldridge Fields, Phillip Gene Fields, Homer Sherwood Fields, Fred Leon Fields, Shirley Lou Fields, Silvia Mae Stephenson and Janice Kay McGlothlin.

Larry is survived by significant other, Wanda Mae Taylor, two daughters, Sarah Mae Fields and Donna (Rodger) Hayslip; four siblings, Chester Paul Fields, Clara Viola (Paul) Cooper, Gary Lee (Rita) Fields and Linda Sue (Roger) Fields-Basquin; and several nieces and nephews.

The public visitation is from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public graveside funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the West Union Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

