Gladys Ruth Huffman, 85 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati.

Glady was born May 16, 1937, in Flushing, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Bumgardner) Bethel.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Huffman, whom she married on April 14, 1956, and who passed away in June 2021; and by a son, Allen Huffman. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Cathleen Mahaffey of Batavia, Ohio; and a sister, Helen Reppart of Delaware, Ohio. She will be missed by her three grandchildren, Melissa Mahaffey, Caitlyn Mahaffey, and Keith Huffman; and by her four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester, Ohio. Steve Zinser will officiate the service.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice in Gladys’s name.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.