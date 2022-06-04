By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the ACL (Administration for Community Living):

Giving to the Next Generation – From self-expression to self-direction, there are countless ways for older adults to stay engaged and give back to others at the same time. Some of the most rewarding ways to express yourself and contribute to your community involve passing on experiences, wisdom, and skills to the generations that follow.

Everyone has something to share, and these ideas can help get you started.

Mentor. Use professional or personal experiences to guide a child, young adult, or even a peer. Example: Visit Senior Corps at nationalservice.gov to learn about becoming a foster grandparent.

Volunteer. Put skills to use while giving back to your community.

Example: Sign up to collect food/clothing donations, serve meals at a local soup kitchen, or help older friends with daily tasks at home such as paying bills.

Teach. Impart expertise via formal or informal education and tutoring opportunities.

Example: Check with local schools that may need reading, math, or science tutors.

Speak. Sign up for speaking engagements, paid or unpaid, as well as storytelling events.

Example: Open-mic events, often at theaters and libraries, welcome speakers of all ages.

Engage. Visit a senior center or organize a gathering focused on connecting with others.

Example: Book clubs attract participants of all ages and encourage the exchange of ideas.

Write. Pen an article, op-ed, or even a book to communicate wisdom and lessons learned. Example: Start with something you know the most about, such as a career, hobby, or historical event, and submit a column to your local newspaper.

Create. Pick a medium and use art to express yourself and share your perspective.

Example: Paint, draw, sculpt, play music, dance, make crafts – whatever suits you.

Just A Joke: ‘A woman told her friend, “I feel like my body has gotten totally out of shape, so I got my doctor’s permission to join a fitness club and start exercising.”

She continued, “So, I decided to take an aerobics class for seniors. I bent, twisted, gyrated, jumped up and down, and perspired for an hour. But by the time I got my leotards on, the class was already over.”’

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: “Pay with compliments and you will always be wealthy.” ~Mike Dolan, @HawaiianLife, tweet, 2009