Connie Sue Hall, age 75 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Adams County Manor. Connie was born on October 6, 1946, the daughter of the late John and Paulina (Hunt) Whaley in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by first husband Alfred Humphreys, second husband Ronald Rothwell, son-in-law Dwayne “Jake” Rothwell, and sister Edith Francis.

Survivors include her daughter, Misti Rothwell of West Union, Ohio; son Chad Humphreys and Amanda of West Union, Ohio; stepchildren Rhonda Henderson of Manchester, Ohio and Brian Rothwell of West Union, Ohio; two brothers, Chester Whaley of Ashland, Kentucky and John Whaley of West Union, Ohio; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Vaughns Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.