By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library is looking for an Adult Outreach Specialist. Successful candidates should be dependable, compassionate, and enjoy working with the public. The position is part-time at 29 hours per week and starts at $16.82 per hour. We will accept applications until June 11. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please. To view the job description and fill out the online application, go to our website then click on the “Employment Opportunities” post.

Summer Reading will be a splash this summer! Our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” is from Wednesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 30. Beginning June 1, children, teens, and adults can sign up online via Beanstack or by visiting their local library to receive a physical reading log. Simply read books and track your reading to earn prizes! The reading goals for each age group are as follows: Kids (0-9) = 300 pages; Teens (10-17) = 600 pages; Adults (18+) = 1,000 pages.

In addition to physical books, you can read and record eBooks and audiobooks for this program. If you have young children, you can read books to them and log the reading. Check out Hoopla Digital and OverDrive for educational, entertaining, and inspiring eBooks and audiobooks. Find us at the Adams County Fair in Shade Tree Park. We want to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program including the State Library of Ohio, Institute of Museum and Library Services, Friends of the Manchester Library, Friends of the North Adams Library, Friends of the West Union Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, and many local businesses.

In addition to Summer Reading, sign your kids up for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless! Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, toddler, or preschooler daily. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child goes to kindergarten. Sound hard? Not really. Think about it. Three hundred and sixty-five days make up one year. In three years, you could read 1,095 books together! In addition, these bonding moments last a lifetime and support lifelong learning and the love of reading. To keep track of the books that you read, just download the Beanstack app or stop by any Adams County Library to pick up a reading log. Each time your child reads 100 books, stop by the library to pick up a prize.

Need help using your phone, laptop, iPad, or e-reader? Call the Peebles Library and ask for Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob for tech assistance. For curbside services, call us when you arrive at the library: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359; North Adams Library: 937-386-2556; Peebles Library: 937-587-2085; West Union Library: 937-544-2591.